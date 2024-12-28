Kate Middleton makes big admission about relationship with Prince Harry

Princess Kate's heartfelt message may help brig harry back to the royal fold

Kate Middleton, who returned to spotlight on Christmas Day, released an emotional statement about relationship amid feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales has finally resumed her public duties after winning her almost year-long difficult battle against cancer.

Princess Kate has made a meaningful statement from Kensington Palace, saying : "In times of joy and sadness we are all each other's light'.

Kate's words seems to be a message to all who did not lose courage and remained a strength to one another during their difficult times.

Some royal commentators and historians believe Kate's message was a positive gesture to mend her relationship with Harry and Meghan as the royal family and the Sussexes come closer in 2024, with the California-based couple sending Catherine best wishes for her speedy recovery during her fight against cancer.

Meanwhile, King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate also celebrated Harry's 40th milestone birthday and shared the Duke's picture on their official social media accounts in goodwill gesture.

Kate shared emotional video, admitting: "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year. It is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies."

She seemingly sent a message to Harry, saying: "It's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life."

She continued: "That we find a space to live our daily lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness. So much of what the Christmas spirit is all about."

Kate received massive love and respect as she mingled with the public during her walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham on Christmas Day.