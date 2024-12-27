Grimes sets record straight about her breakup with Elon Musk: 'I bounced'

The exes share three young kids together: X, 4, Exa, 3, and Techno, 2

Grimes insists she ended things with Elon Musk, not the other way around.

The singer-songwriter, 36, addressed the topic during a tense exchange with rapper Azealia Banks on Musk's platform, X. Their fiery back-and-forth reignited a long-standing feud that began in 2018. Most recently, Banks accused Grimes of being "dumped,” cheated on by the tech mogul, and having her children “kidnapped.”

Grimes, however, was quick to set the record straight, responding, "I didn’t ‘get dumped.’ I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. No regrets."

The drama started when Grimes replied to a meme comparing the two artists to Elphaba and Galinda from Wicked. “Hate to say it but would be kinda lit,” Grimes wrote on Wednesday, December 25.

Banks did not take well to Grimes mentioning her and lashed out, alleging Musk “harvested” Grimes’ “eggs” and making pointed claims about their past.

In response, Grimes defended her post as “just a funny joke,” adding that she holds no ill will toward Banks and even admires her talent.

Grimes and Musk’s on-again, off-again relationship spanned from 2018 to 2022, and the pair share three children: X, 4, Exa, 3, and Techno, 2. Their post-split life hasn’t been without complications, with an ongoing custody battle over their kids.

Musk, who has nine other children from previous relationships, has largely remained silent on the latest clash, leaving Grimes to hold her ground amid Banks’ sharp words and public scrutiny.