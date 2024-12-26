Army officer martyred, 13 militants neutralised in three KP operations

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, on March 25, 2020. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: An army officer embraced martyrdom while 13 terrorists were neutralised during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's districts, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the military's media wing, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area of Jani Khel in Bannu district.

During the operation, the ISPR said the security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly killed two of them.

Meanwhile, another IBO was conducted in the North Waziristan district where five terrorists were effectively neutralised by security forces during the exchange of fire while eight got injured.

"However, during the intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais (age: 31 years, resident of District Narowal), who was leading his troops from the front, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat," said the statement.

The ISPR added that in a third encounter that took place in the South Waziristan district, the security forces successfully neutralised six terrorists while injuring eight others.

Sanitisation operations were being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism, said the statement.

Pakistan has been reeling from increased terrorist attacks since the return of Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan and the two adjoining provinces are the worst-hit

The third quarter of 2024 (July-September) witnessed a sharp uptick in fatalities in terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.