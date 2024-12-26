'Fabricated': KP govt denies reports of children's deaths in Kurram

People mourn over the graves of relatives who were killed in fresh sectarian violence in Kurram on November 22, 2024. — Reuters

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday denied the reports of deaths of over 100 children in violence-hit Kurram district due to the shortage of medicines, calling them "fabricated and baseless".

KP government's spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif issued a statement, saying that all necessary medicines were being delivered to Kurram on a daily basis.

He also urged the masses not to believe in false reports.

Barrister Saif further added that all essential commodities were being provided to Kurram residents on a priority basis.

It should be noted that in the recent clashes between two tribes in Parachinar left over 130 people dead, during which reports of more than 100 children deaths emerged. Meanwhile, due to the tense situation, all major and minor roads of the district have been closed.

Upper Kurram Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzamil Hussain on Wednesday said that due to the closure of roads, citizens were deprived of food and medical treatment. He had claimed that over 100 children had died in hospitals because of lack of treatment, while an equal number of people had succumbed to cancer and other diseases.

Meanwhile, the representatives of local government (LG) have warned that they would leave their offices if the routes in Kurram district were not reopened immediately.

If the road blockades continued, Tehsil Chairman Hussain said, he would step down along with other LG representatives in protest.

It has been about two and a half months since the routes including the Afghan border and Peshawar-Parachinar Road have not been opened for vehicular movement.