ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been granted interim bail in cases filed against her over the party's November 26 protest.

Duty Judge Shabbir Bhatti approved the former first lady's bails until January 13, each against the surety bonds worth Rs50,000 during a hearing held at District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Thursday.

The former first lady appeared in court alongside her legal team. The cases are registered at Tarnol Police Station and Ramna Police Station, with one and three FIRs, respectively.

Last week, on Saturday, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted interim bail to the former first lady in 32 cases related to the November 26 protest. These cases were filed across various police stations in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

The couple, along with other central party leaders, also face a "triple murder case" involving the deaths of three Rangers personnel allegedly run over by a vehicle during the protest.

Khan, Bushra along with other senior PTI leaders are facing several cases related to the former ruling party's much-hyped protest last month in Islamabad, aimed at securing the PTI founder's release, which culminated in the party's hasty retreat after the government's midnight crackdown on the protesters.

The party's protesters were dispersed from the Red Zone in Islamabad following a crackdown by law enforcers with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi taking to their heels, fleeing the protest site.

The law enforcement agencies had arrested more than 1,000 supporters of the party who stormed the federal capital to demand his release, the city's police chief told Reuters on November 27.

With the government slamming the Khan-founded party for using "militant tactics" in an interior ministry report, the PTI has called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents which allegedly resulted in the death of multiple workers, as alleged by the party.