Lauren Graham has yet another 'Gilmore Girls' reunion, now with Yanic Truesdale

The reunion is the latest in a string of surprise reunions over this past month

Gilmore Girls’ Lorelai and Michel getting along to pose for a selfie? Call it a holiday miracle!

Lauren Graham and Yanic Truesdale, who played the bickering yet close-knit duo Lorelai Gilmore and Michele Gerard, reunited just in time to spread some Stars Hollow cheer.

Taking to his Instagram on December 23, Truesdale, 54, posted a selfie with Graham, 57, in front of a glowing Christmas tree.

"We don’t get to see each other often enough @laurengraham but when we do it’s always a treat," Truesdale captioned the post, adding, “Hoping you get to see your loved ones this week. Happy holidays.”

The reunion follows a string of recent Stars Hollow throwbacks. Just last week, Graham crossed paths with Danny Strong, who played Yale Daily news editor Doyle McMaster, sharing a quick selfie. Strong called Graham "still as cool and fun as ever," to which she responded, “So fun seeing you!” on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, Graham teamed up with Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) for a nostalgic Walmart ad, bringing fans back to their Gilmore Girls roots.