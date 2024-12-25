Liam Payne's 'magical' Christmas wish for son Bear reduces fans to tears

Inside Liam Payne's heartbreaking Christmas wish

Liam Payne's untimely death has laid all his plans bare, including his final wish to spend Christmas alongside his son Bear.

The One Direction star, who shares his only son Bear with ex-fiancée Cheryl Tweedy, previously spoke of his joy at embracing fatherhood.

During an exclusive interview with This Morning back in 2018, the 31-year-old expressed his interest in watching his son celebrate the magic of Christmas every year.

He told the publication, "I'm going to go down and see Bear, maybe cook a Christmas dinner and just hang out with family. Yeah, we're going to go down and cook some food and hang out.

The father-of-one further went on to express his thoughts on celebrating the auspicious occasion alongside Bear, adding, "I think it's the first time he really gets Christmas now. I want to see if he actually gets unwrapping presents this year, though, because otherwise, it'll just be Cheryl by the tree again."

Despite his split from Cheryl, the former couple were adamant about making celebrations special for their seven-year-old.

Recounting an instance from their first Christmas as family, Liam recalled, "I can really remember it from last year. She wrapped them all up and then unwrapped them, and I just sat there going, 'Right, what is this?'"

In addition, the former X Factor contestant also opened up about taking son to school as often as he could.

For the unversed, the late singer plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Various investigations have sparked discussions of the tragedy, addressing the speculation surrounding his death.