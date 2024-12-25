Jay-Z breaks silence after accuser's rep makes shocking claims against rapper

Jay-Z has recently broken his silence on the shocking claims made by Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing his accuser, who previously charged him and his rapper pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual harassment.

People magazine reported that the 55-year-old rap icon filed a defamation case against the official legal representative of a woman who sued him for sexually assaulting her during an afterparty of the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2000.

According to the mentioned details, Jay-Z claims that Buzbee has blackmailed him by making false allegations of sexual abuse against him. He also alleged that the lawyer sent him numerous written demands.

Beyoncé's husband added that the high-profile attorney made multiple fabricated statements over the past several months against him.

The father-of-three filed his lawsuit on December 20, 2024, after Buzbee alleged that the record executive had launched a smear campaign against him to divert attention from his ongoing rape case.

However, Buzbee has not commented on the allegations so far.

For the unversed, on December 19, another lawsuit was filed against the lawyer by an unnamed woman who accused the lawyer of allegedly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease back in 2018.

In response to these serious allegations made by the woman, Buzbee blamed Jay-Z for it and dubbed them a 'conspiracy' against him to tarnish his reputation publicly.