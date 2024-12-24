The Lonely Island can’t believe ‘SNL’ aired their worst digital short

The Lonely Island revealed real reason behind creating a terrible skit for 'SNL.'

Members of The Lonely Island, which consists of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, were left shocked after Saturday Night Live not only approved but also aired their 'worst' digital short.

During the recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, the group cringed as they re-watched their "Daiquiri Girl" skit.

Samberg, Schaffer and Meyers, who worked on SNL at the time, reflected on and laughed about how horrible the 90-second clip was and admitted they didn’t expect it to make the final cut.

"We definitely thought it was not going to air," the Brooklyn Nine Nine alum stated.

The video was shot to look like it was filmed with a hand-held camera from the 90s.

However, the skit’s most memorable feature was not its content, but the lengthy apology message scrolling across the screen.

The trio explained they had prepared an entirely different segment with a well known musical act, which fell through at the last minute.

According to the 50-year-old television host and comedian, the group had become a trusted part of the show for creator Lorne Michaels, but he also acknowledged that there were times when they had to come up with ideas quickly, and the Daiquiri Girl sketch was the result of those moments.