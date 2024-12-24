Young Thug, Leena Sayed finally speak out after jail call controversy

Young Thug, Leena Sayed issue clarification after jail call controversy

Young Thug and Leena Sayed have recently been making headlines for their leaked telephone conversation from the jail.

It is reported that the conversation dated back to 2022, and the clip showed Thug asking an Afghan-American Instagram model Sayed to “move on” from him while he had been facing legal issues at the time.

The conversation lasted for approximately 15 minutes and featured the rapper getting emotional as he tried to communicate his thoughts.

Whereas Sayed could be seen expressing her love for the rapper, saying, “I don’t like anyone… I want you.”

The video, which has gone viral on December 23, is hard to watch because now both Thug and Sayed have gone their separate ways.

Interestingly, Sayed is reportedly pregnant with American professional boxer Devin Haney’s child.

As far as Thug is concerned, he’s currently in a relationship with Mariah the Scientist since 2021. The couple previously maintained a united front amid the rapper’s legal troubles and therefore, they had garnered admiration from their fans.

Young Thug Denies Romantic Ties to Devin Haney’s partner Leena Sayed

Following the news, Thug rejected his romantic link with Sayed and shared his thoughts on the entire situation.

He alleged that he was only friends with the Instagram model and there was nothing more than that.

On December 24, the rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Man me and twin was talking about some whole other serious (expletive). I don’t know why she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause I am not giving (expletive) about no… Never have never will lol.”

Leena Sayed also speaks out after viral jail call

Sayed also clarified her stance on her Instagram Story and said, “That video was before I met my bd. I would never talk to Thug or any other man.”

Social media reaction

Meanwhile, fans believed that these statements from both Thug and Sayed appeared to save their face in the wake of their current relationships.

One user wrote, “If I was Mariah the Scientist, I would be crashing out on thugs.”

Another remarked, “The past two years I called Mariah the scientist every name under the Sun for holding young thug down and I was right.”