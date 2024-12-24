Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's big dream turns into 'nightmare'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a fresh blow as 2024 comes to an end.

The problems of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grow as their future with Netflix appears to be in danger after the couple failed to gain good reviews about their recently co-produced Netflix polo series.

As per Closer Magazine, the former working royals are "still hopeful that the show will gather momentum and prove the critics wrong, but there’s no doubt this is a nightmare."

The source claimed that the Montecito pair tried "so hard" to fulfil the streaming giant's demands, however, their newly released show failed to earn money.

"They tried so hard to give the network what they wanted, and that was more of a reality show feel than they initially envisioned, but they got on board and came up with a show that they feel hits that target but also has a lot of heart and depth," added an insider.

The report claimed there are "horrible" rumours spreading around that their "deal might not be renewed because the network isn’t happy is incredibly upsetting."

The shocking news "really hit" Harry and Meghan and the Suits actress is "naturally very concerned" ahead of Christmas.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again dealt with a huge blow after reports revealed that King Charles did not extend Christmas invitations to the Sussexes.