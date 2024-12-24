Kieran Culkin’s shocking admission about his first acting gig as a child

Kieran Culkin opens up about his first acting experience as a child star

Kieran Culkin has recently made a shocking admission about his first acting experience as a child star.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast, the Succession star recounted his first acting gig which was a commercial at the age of six.

Kieran said, “The first professional experience I had was a commercial when I was 6, and I don't quite know what it was for, but it was for something to do with learning disabilities.”

“The concept was I’m standing in front of a chalkboard with chalk in my hand and I don’t know how to solve the easy thing in front of me,” explained the 42-year-old.

Kieran told the podcast hosts, “And the kids in the class are supposed to be calling me a dummy and stupid, all that.”

The Home Alone 2 actor shared he had a “distinct memory of being there,” and the “director going ‘Okay action’”.

“And he starts going, ‘Dummy. Idiot. Stupid,’” remarked Kieran.

The actor noted that it was “a harsh treatment” for a young actor like him at the time.

“I’m thinking like, ‘I get it. I’m six. Stand here and look sad. I’m not method. I’m six. What’s wrong with you?’” added Kieran.

Earlier in his interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor talked about his on-screen debut in the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone at seven years old alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin.

“I had no idea what that movie was about when I saw it, and I was in it,” he said.

Kieran stated, “I was at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. It was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I had no idea what the movie was about.”