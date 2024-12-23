Sean Diddy hit with another lawsuit as Jennifer Lopez is named key witness

Sean "Diddy" Combs, musical mogul who is currently behind the bars, has once again found himself in deep water as he has been hit with another $400M lawsuit.

Diddy is facing another massive lawsuit which was filed by Michigan prisoner Derrick Lee, who claims that Diddy has done a few damages to him in a way that caused notable harm.

According to In Touch's court documents, Lee claimed that "Diddy" has sexually assaulted him in a hotel room back in 1997.

Lee, who is also locked up under the charges of some serious offenses, alleged that Diddy's actions led to serious setback in his life. And now, he is seeking hefty payout for the hurt the rapper has caused.

The prisoner sued American rapper and revealed in lawsuit that Jennifer Lopez, ex-lover of Diddy, is an eye-witness and she has seen everything.

He further urges the authorities to go talk to Lopez and testify things, revealing that she is 'Jenny from the Block.' However, she is said to have a few information which can definitely help the case of Lee.

As per the lawsuit, Sean "Diddy" Combs met Derrick while he was working as a bartender and was later invited by him to a sex party at Holiday Inn.