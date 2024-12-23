Prince William, Kate Middleton risk King Charles anger with latest move

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly left King Charles III angry with their unexpected decision ahead of Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales skipped the King's traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace this week.

The couple's decision to stay away from the event has triggered a hot debate, with some royal insiders believing the move will hurt the monarch.

“It is another example of the couple’s growing confidence when it comes to challenging some long-established traditions which they are widely believed to consider tiresome," one source told the Daily Beast.

There are also reports that Charles, who's still receiving cancer treatment, wanted the couple to join him and the rest of the family.

A friend of Princess Catherine and Prince William pushed back against the courtier’s characterisation of events, saying: “It’s categorically not a snub. They have had a full-on year and I don’t think anyone can expect Catherine to be effectively hosting lunch for hundreds of people.”

On the other hand, some royal insiders claim Kate and William have already kicked off Christmas in Norfolk earlier than usual.