Princess Anne’s Christmas gift to King Charles revealed

Princess Anne is known for her sharp wit and playful sense of humour, which she once showcased during a Royal Family Christmas celebration.
The royals follow a number of festive traditions each year, including the quirky exchange of gag gifts on Christmas Eve, a nod to their German heritage. Rather than splurging on luxury items, they embrace lighthearted and unconventional presents.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Princess Anne once gifted her older brother, now King Charles, a rather unexpected item—a leather toilet seat. The humorous anecdote was revealed in Channel 4's 2020 documentary A Very Royal Christmas: Sandringham Secrets.
When asked about the unusual gift during an Australian radio interview in 2018, the then-Prince of Wales delivered a cheeky response, brushing off the claim with a laugh: "My own what? Oh, don’t believe all that nonsense!"
Princess Anne's cheeky gesture and King Charles' good-natured response serve as a reminder that laughter often takes center stage, even in the most regal of celebrations.
