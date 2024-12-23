Tom Hanks raises health concerns among fans during ‘SNL’ monologue

Tom Hanks, beloved actor known for his roles in major hits of his career, is now the center of attention after his recent appearance left fans concerned.

On December 21st, A Man Called Otto actor joined Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin, Paul Rudd, and John Mulaney on the program, as Martin Short was also welcomed into the show's Five-Timers Club.

However, during the monologue fans noticed The Terminal star's trembling hands while he spoke.

A clip of the performance was uploaded on SNL’s official account and a number of fans left comments concerning his health condition.

One wrote: "Is Tom Hanks’ hand shaking?” while another responded, “I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned.”

Meanwhile, one more user recalled noticing his shaky hands when he was on The Graham Norton’s show previously.

“He was on The Graham Norton show a while back and I noticed it there too…" But someone else was quick to make the point: "Considering he's almost 70! Yeah, older people hands tend to shake a little.”

In June 2022, The Polar Express artist was unable to control his shaking hands while holding the microphone as he promoted Elvis movie.

Back in 2013 during an interview on the Late Show with David Letterman, the two-time Oscar winner went public about his health diagnosis addressing that he suffers from type two diabetes.

Hanks' new movie Here starring his Forest Gump co-star Kelly Reilly is running in theatres since November 1, 2024.