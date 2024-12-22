Jim Carrey's 'Grinch' became popular but it all came with price

Director Ron Howard shares Jim Carrey's struggles to play 'Grinch'

Jim Carrey’s popular role of 'Grinch' became a massive hit, but what went behind the making of it is something nobody knows.

According to director Ron Howard, Carrey used to reach the studio early in the morning at 6:30 am. He then had to spend four hours straight on the make-up chair and later, wear a 10lb bodysuit.

Eventually, this whole process started to take a toll on the comedian.

While talking to Empire magazine, Howard revealed that, “Some people can wear contacts and some can’t, and Jim can’t, but he had to, because he knew it was right for the character.”

The director unveiled that he was worried if Jim would be able to pull of the film or not. He almost believed, “Carrey wouldn’t be able to make it through the movie.”

For this iconic role, the Mask actor worked extremely hard to step into the shoes of the green character.

He was sent off for training with a Navy Seal; experts who teach one how to cope with intense agony.

After a weekend of learning techniques and principles of bearing pain, Carrey returned on the sets as a changed man.

To date, Jim Carrey is widely known to play Grinch. It became one of the fan favourite characters. People still hope to see him return to big screens with a sequel of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.