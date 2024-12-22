'Venom' star Tom Hardy steps up to pay lost wages of set workers

Tom Hardy offers to pay the workers of new series 'Fixer'

Tom Hardy has yet again won hearts just not with another performance, but a warm gesture.

Recently, a construction company hired a set of labours to work on the sets of Tom’s new Paramount+ series. The hired staff lost their wages as they were not initially paid and now the construction company has just run out of business.

When the workers belonging to company named Helix 3D completed the making of the set this summer, a WhatsApp message leaked on December 9 disclosing that the company had no funds to pay the workforce.

However, Paramount has paid all the money to the construction firm.

Reportedly, the Legend actor has offered to provide around $315,000 as fund to clear the dues of the helpless workers.

According to the 47-year-old actor, they all deserve to be paid on time amid the holiday season.

A source close to Hardy informed Times, “He offered to [pay], But the production and Paramount have sorted the payment.”

The representatives of Paramount, Helix 3D and Tom haven’t uttered a word despite People's request to comment on the matter.

The upcoming series titled Fixer is directed by ace filmmaker Guy Ritchie. It also stars actors Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.