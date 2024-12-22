Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco capture hearts with romantic chemistry

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who recently got engaged in very intimate situation, are now sparking rumours of their marriage and fans are wondering if there's new journey brewing.

Selena and Benny, who worked together on hits like Single Soon and I Can’t Get Enough, actually met over a decade ago. And now, the couple promised their happily ever after, proving that love really does take time to bloom.

Back in April, the music producer opened up to SiriusXM Hits 1 and talked about his bond with the pop queen. He shared: "We both met each other like almost 16, 17 years ago."

"Obviously, we made a bunch of songs together. But before we had made any music together, I was one of her big meetings—like right around when she was just leaving Disney to make her own music. Neither one of us remembered the meeting, but her mom remembered it," he continued.

Though after reconnecting years later, Benny never expected their friendship can turn into something more than just friendship.

In May, during his chitchat with The Howard Stern Show, Benny said: "It was so crazy. When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date."

But nevertheless, Selena followed her heart and took the first step.

On November 19, the American producer took a trip down memory lane and said, "She literally asked me out."

"We were just talking, and then she was like, 'You want to get dinner?"

"She was like, 'I would've worn something different to this date.' I was like, 'Wait, what? We're on a date?' I had no idea," he recalled.

However, the love and chemistry Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco has, is something the couple would always cherish. They both support each other personally and professionally, shows just how much they truly care.