Princess Beatrice forced to make last minute changes to Christmas plans

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had to make a major “change of plans” in their plans after they received a stern warning.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was originally scheduled to spend the Christmas with her in-laws overseas this year but had to make last minute changes due to the doctors’ orders.

Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, was advised against travelling long distances by her doctors, per The Sun.

The new addition to the family will be a sibling to three-year-old daughter Sienna and a step-sibling to Edoardo’s eight-year-old son Wolfie.

Hence, Beatrice and the family will be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla for their annual gathering at Sandringham.

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, will continue with her plans as usual.

Prince Andrew was urged to pull out of the upcoming festivities following his ‘Chinese spy scandal’.

King Charles reportedly assigned Fergie to convince the disgraced royal to pull out of the annual event. The exes are understood to spend the Christmas “alone” at Royal Lodge, where they have continued to live together despite their 1996 divorce.