Kate Middleton adds special new detail to carol service ahead of broadcast

Kate Middleton has planned a special treat for the public as her much-awaited carol service is set to air.

The Princess of Wales, who held her fourth annual Together at Christmas concert earlier in December, has recorded a message for the upcoming TV broadcast of the service.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, it is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” Prince William’s wife says at the beginning of the service in the voiceover.

Kate, who focused on the theme of empathy, love and kindness, then tells audience to embrace the “Christmas spirit” to stop and take oneself away from the “pressures of daily life” to find “the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness”.

The future queen continues to urge on reflecting on “our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

She maintains, “It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives.”

The service this year was a poignant one for Kate and the family given her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The Princess completed her cancer treatment just three months before the carol concert.

The full message of the Princess of Wales will be premiered on Christmas eve as the royal family will be gathered around at Sandringham Castle for their annual festivities.