King Charles makes major decision to ease Prince Edward, Sophie troubles

King Charles resolves Prince Edward, Sophie troubles with major decision

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who have cemented their strong position in King Charles’ reign with their service, finally heaved a sigh of relief after a big announcement.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are set to join the royal family for the annual gathering for Christmas at Sandringham Castle. However, the couple were “less than pleased” to discover what was planned for their stay.

Prince Andrew, who was urged to pull out of the upcoming gathering following his new scandal regarding the ‘Chinese spy’ causing a national security issue, was set to bunk with Edward and Sophie during his stay at the Scottish palace.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, who are understood to be attending the festivities with their two children – Lady Louis, 21, and James Wessex, 17 – were disappointed last year when they were “effectively given the servants’ quarters” in Norfolk.

This year, the couple felt it was a “step up” to stay at Prince Philip’s former hideout, Wood Farm, but were “unhappy” to be “cheek by jowl with the Yorks”, via The Sun.

After King Charles was briefed on Andrew’s spy scandal, the monarch assigned Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in a bid to convince the shamed royal to pull out of the upcoming gathering.

Edward and Sophie were “relieved” to hear that Fergie “encouraged and cajoled” Andrew to stay away.

Apart from the Edinburghs, the gathering is expected to have somewhere close to 40 royals attending.