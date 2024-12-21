Queen Camilla keeps crown up, heart weighs heavy amid King's cancer battle

Queen Camilla has had a truly taxing year, emotionally and physically drained after supporting King Charles through his cancer diagnosis, according to royal insiders.

While the Queen remains a picture of grace, those close to her reveal that she was initially 'a little frightened' by the news.

"He's the love of her life, her partner, her husband of almost 20 years. Of course, she was scared," shared a close friend.

Despite the emotional toll and the lonely nature of her role, she has kept her royal duties on track, never wavering in her commitment to her "most significant role" as Charles's unwavering support and chief cheerleader.

Camilla has truly been the embodiment of devotion this year, never missing a beat in supporting King Charles through his health battles.

Visiting him almost daily during his hospital stays, especially at mealtimes to keep his spirits high, she's lightheartedness was a crucial part of his recovery.

“She makes him laugh like no one else,” a close friend shared, a sentiment that speaks volumes about their bond.

While fulfilling her royal duties, the Queen’s personal support for the King has been her top priority.

"Frankly, it's a lonely enough job when there's two of you. So you can imagine what it's like when there's just one of you out on the road," a source explained.

But it hasn’t been easy for Camilla herself. Battling post-viral fatigue syndrome, she had to pull back from several engagements in November to focus on her recovery.

"I've never felt worse," she confided to a friend, adding that she couldn't wait to "see the back of 2024."