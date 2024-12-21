Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprise fans by revealing new family member

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who released their Christmas card last week, have delighted fans by revealing their new family member.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas features an adorable rare snap of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - as well as another hardly-seen member of the family.

The royal couple gave a glimpse of a new addition to their family.

Meghan and Harry's card features their three pet dogs and it offers the first proper reveal of their newest dog, Mamma Mia. The beagle joined fellow beagle Guy and labrador Pula as members of the Sussex family two years ago.

The California-based couple adopted the now nine-year-old beagle from an animal shelter after she was rescued when the animal testing facility she had been living at shut down.

She was taken in by an organisation called the Beagle Freedom Project based in California after being rescued.

Speaking at the time, Shannon Keith, who runs the project, said she was called by Meghan to register her interest in adopting a beagle. The couple then reportedly made an after-hours visit to the project, where they played with Mia and eight of her newborn puppies.

Harry and Meghan's Christmas card is intended for professional use by their team, with the Sussexes sending a separate card to their close family and friends which will remain private.