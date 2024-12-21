Prince Harry makes shocking new claims about New York paparazzi chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly shaken after they were caught in a “near fatal” car chase incident in New York by paparazzi in May, last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had filed for an investigation into the events but Harry has brought forward some surprising claim against the NYPD regarding the case.

King Charles’ younger son “feels intentionally misled and is suspicious of a cover-up”, revealed a member of Prince Harry’s security team in a letter to NYPD, via Daily Mail.

John Hart, NYPD’s top intelligence officer, reportedly sent two letters. The first letter was sent in September 2023 to police in London sharing that they did not have enough evidence to make any arrests for the case.

The second letter was sent on December 6th that year, as Prince Harry was midway through a hearing in London for his right to pay the government for security for him and his family while visiting the UK.

Hart reportedly told London police they then had sufficient proof to make arrests — yet no arrests or charges have been filed in the case since.

The security company, which was hired by the Sussexes, then sent an email to the officer to issue a warning regrading the slow pace of the case.

Written on behalf of the Duke of Sussex, the company told Hart that Prince Harry would file a “formal complaint” against the NYPD over their “handling” of the chase investigation.

The letter also stated that Harry had contacted California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an effort to expediate his requests to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Hart in return responded, “Okay — based on this we will refer all case updates or lack thereof only through counsel.”

The case is still in process and it remains to be seen if there will be arrests made any time soon.