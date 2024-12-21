Angelina Jolie struggles to catch breath amid opera training for 'Maria'

'Maria' depict the life of influential opera singer 'Maria Callas'

Angelina Jolie just walked her fans down her opera training journey for film Maria.

Jolie received extensive training before stepping into the shoes the most influential opera singers of 20th century, Maria Callas.

The Oscar-winning actress confessed: "I am now a huge fan of opera – I listen to it more than most other kinds of music.”

“I started singing classes and Italian classes, but when I switched to opera classes it was a whole other universe, and it required something very different.”

While sharing her struggles of learning the dramatic form of music, the Maleficent star admitted nearly 'passing out' and having difficulty 'catching her breath' in the first class.

"The first time I really sang, for the first few classes, I nearly passed out every time. I couldn't quite get my breathwork. I think that's why it takes a lifetime of training to really do it”, Angelina told Empress Magazine.

The Hollywood diva opened that director Pablo Larrain helped her a lot during the process.

"Pablo had a coach with me the entirety of the film and classes nightly after shooting."

Fim Maria is set in the backdrop of 1970s depicting the life journey of the late 53-year-old artist.