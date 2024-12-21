Noah Schnapp reveals 10 takeaways from ‘Stranger Things’

Noah Schnapp made his Stranger Things debut in 2015

As Stranger Things wrapped up production on its final season, Noah Schnapp reflected on the top 10 lessons he learned throughout his nearly decade-long journey on the series.

On Friday, December 20, the young actor, who filmed his final scenes as Will Byers just two days earlier, expressed his gratitude for the unforgettable experience in an emotional Instagram post.

"I’m feeling very emotional," Schnapp, 20, shared in the heartfelt caption. "As I close this chapter of my life, I can’t help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I’ve met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade journey."

He then listed the lessons he learned from his costars and showrunners:

"1.The Duffer Brothers taught me that the creative process takes time and it’s okay to be meticulous about creating perfect moments.

2. Shawn Levy taught me that sometimes, less is more.

3. The crew taught me that I can be professional while building genuine, family-like connections.

4. Finn taught me how to be constantly curious and appreciate what goes on behind the camera," the Abe star revealed, adding more impactful lessons.

"5. Winona sparked my love for film by introducing me to her favorite classics from movies like Terms of Endearment to Almost Famous.

6. Millie taught me to embrace my silliness and that life never should be taken too seriously.

7. Gaten taught me that it’s cool to be a nerd, and to never be embarrassed by my love of learning.

8. Caleb taught me that being direct and communicating is necessary when something is on my mind.

9. Sadie taught me that even though we are getting older, it’s important to embrace the child inside us and never let that go.

10. Charlie showed me that true masculinity is rooted in love, kindness, and gentle compassion. [sic]," he added.

The lengthy text was the caption of a carousel Schnapp posted on social media, capturing his entire run of the hit Netflix series.

For the unversed, Schnapp joined Stranger Things in August 2015 as a recurring character in the first season.

He was then promoted to series regular in the second season in October 2016.