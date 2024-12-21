Who are convicts sentenced by military courts?

Men on a bike ride past a burning police vehicle during a protest by the PTI activists and supporters in Quetta on May 9, 2023. —AFP

The legal proceedings related to the May 9 riots, which shook the country last year, witnessed key progress after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday announced the sentencing of people involved in attacking military installations across the country.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said that Field General Court Martial (FGCM) promulgated punishments to 25 of the accused for their role in the riots, triggered after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The attacks saw Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ), Lahore's Corps Commander's House, also known as Jinnah House, and other sensitive installations and warranted strong condemnation from the government which vowed stringent action against the rioters.

Scores of PTI workers were arrested in the aftermath of the attack and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.

The government has time again blamed the former ruling party for orchestrating the riots — an allegation vehemently rejected by the PTI which has called for a judicial probe into last year's incidents.

Underscoring that justice would "truly be fully served" once the mastermind and planners of the May 9 tragedy were punished, the ISPR's statement noted that all convicts retained the right to appeal and other legal resources, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.

Here are the details of individuals convicted by military courts;