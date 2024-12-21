Who are convicts sentenced by military courts?

ISPR says those awarded sentences retain right to appeal, other legal resources as per Constitution
By Web Desk
December 21, 2024
The legal proceedings related to the May 9 riots, which shook the country last year, witnessed key progress after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday announced the sentencing of people involved in attacking military installations across the country.
The military's media wing, in a statement, said that Field General Court Martial (FGCM) promulgated punishments to 25 of the accused for their role in the riots, triggered after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.
The attacks saw Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ), Lahore's Corps Commander's House, also known as Jinnah House, and other sensitive installations and warranted strong condemnation from the government which vowed stringent action against the rioters.
Scores of PTI workers were arrested in the aftermath of the attack and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.
The government has time again blamed the former ruling party for orchestrating the riots — an allegation vehemently rejected by the PTI which has called for a judicial probe into last year's incidents.
Underscoring that justice would "truly be fully served" once the mastermind and planners of the May 9 tragedy were punished, the ISPR's statement noted that all convicts retained the right to appeal and other legal resources, as guaranteed by the law and the Constitution.
Here are the details of individuals convicted by military courts;
Jan Muhammad Khan s/o Toor Khan — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Muhammad Imran Mehboob s/o Mehboob Ahmed — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Raja Muhammad Ehsan s/o Raja Muhammad Maqsood — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the GHQ attack incident
Rehmat Ullah s/o Manjoor Khan — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
Anwar Khan s/o Muhammad Khan — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PAF Base Mianwali incident
Ali Iftikhar s/o Iftikhar Ahmed — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Zia ur Rehman s/o Azam Khurshid — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Adnan Ahmed s/o Sher Muhammad — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
Shakir Ullah s/o Anwar Shah — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
Abdul Hadi s/o Abdul Qayyum — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Ali Shan s/o Noor Muhammad — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Daud Khan s/o Shad Khan — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Umar Farooq s/o Muhammad Sabbir — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack incident
Babar Jamal s/o Muhammad Ajmal Khan — 10 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PAF Base Mianwali incident
Muhammad Afaq Khan s/o M Ishfaq Khan — 9 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident
Daud Khan s/o Ameer Zaib — 7 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Chakdara Fort incident
Muhammad Hashir Khan s/o Tahir Bashir — 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Faheem Haider s/o Farooq Haider — 6 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Khan — 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Multan Cantt Check Post incident
Muhammad Ashiq Khan s/o Naseeb Khan — 4 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan — 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
Khuram Shahzad s/o Liaqat Ali — 3 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Multan Cantt Check Post incident
Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain — 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan — 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed — 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident