Prince Andrew fails to carry on late mother Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish

Prince Andrew refuses to carry on late mother Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish

Prince Andrew, who is embroiled in a slew of controversies, is now unwilling to carry on with a final wish of his later mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of York had to pull out of a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the upcoming annual festivities at Sandringham following the shocking spy scandal.

Andrew’s ‘confidante’ was discovered to be alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, which seemingly caused a national security issue. The monarch was briefed over the matter by MI5. Later, reports emerged that Andrew has been forced to pull out of the upcoming royal family events owing to his new blunder.

Now reports have emerged that the disgraced duke is so dejected by his ordeal that he is refusing to step out of his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, to even walk his mother’s corgis for a walk.

“He’s so down and demoralised he hasn’t even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk,” an insider told The Sun. “He used to do it regularly but recently he can’t even bring himself to go out.”

Two corgis belonging to the late queen were given to her “favourite son” Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson after the monarch’s death in September 2022.

The fresh scandal comes after Andrew’s ongoing row with King Charles over the Royal Lodge. Reportedly, the late Queen and Charles wanted to downgrade Andrew from the Lodge after he was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following the sex scandal and his questionable friendship with convicted Jeffrey Epstein.

Currently, Andrew is under investigation after claims emerged that Andrew had invited the accused spy to the Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and St James’ Palace.