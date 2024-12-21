Kelly Clarkson hides clear message for ex Brandon Blackstock in holiday decor

Kelly Clarkson has primary custody of their two children

Kelly Clarkson is decking the halls with some subtle digs at her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

While promoting her holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around… Again, Clarkson, 42, posted a festive visualizer on YouTube Wednesday, featuring four stockings hung by the fireplace.

Three of the stockings were sweetly labeled: one for her daughter River, 10, another for her son Remington, 8, and a third simply reading “MOM.” But the fourth stocking, which could have been meant for her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, had a much more cheeky label: “Nope.”

Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Their divorce, finalised in 2022, was a contentious battle over custody, assets, and spousal support. Now, Clarkson has primary custody of their kids and recently moved with them from Los Angeles to New York City.

Clarkson reportedly felt “single” even while she was married to Blackstock.

“As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner … in many ways,” an insider told Page Six.