Fans receive heartbreaking news from Palace about key royal's accident

A key royal member suffered serious injuries ahead of the pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles.

GB reported that Princess Michael of Kent broke down her wrists as the result of a fall at Kensington Palace.

The 79-year-old royal figure attended the monarch's special lunch at Buckingham Palace with her "wrists in splints" on Thursday.

For the unversed, she is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent and lived at Kensington Palace.

As per the sources, the Princess "broke multiple small bones when putting her hands out to break her fall."

In an interview with Majesty Magazine, she mentioned that her daily tasks have become difficult to carry out because of her injuries.

She said, "So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible."

Princess Michael of Kent further shared that she is typing with one finger on her mobile phone.

"I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started," the royal family member stated.