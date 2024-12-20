KP Apex Committee vows to dismantle Kurram bunkers

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after KP Apex Committee's meeting on December 20, 2024. — Facebook@Ministry-of-Interior-GoP

PESHAWAR: The Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday decided resolved to remove all bunkers in Kurram district in a bid to bring stability and peace to the area.

The significant decision was made during the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Peshawar Corps Commander, the KP Chief Secretary, the Inspector General, and key cabinet members.

Tribal clashes have killed more than 200 people since July, with various truces announced since the latest round of fighting began, as elders from the two sides negotiate a lasting agreement.

In the meantime, the government has shut down key roads in and out of the district in an attempt to quell the violence, after a security convoy escorting residents was attacked in November, leaving more than 40 dead.

Participants of today's meeting were briefed on the province’s peace initiatives and the progress of the grand jirga. The committee discussed strategies to prevent future unrest, emphasising the need for disarmament alongside the removal of bunkers.

The committee acknowledged the importance of continued dialogue with local residents to facilitate the return of weapons.

He also pledged to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies within the province.

The committee acknowledged the importance of continued dialogue with local residents to facilitate the return of weapons. The dismantling of bunkers is expected to contribute significantly to stabilising the region and fostering long-term harmony.

Naqvi meets Gandapur

Ahead of the huddle, Minister Naqvi arrived at the Chief Minister's office in Peshawar, where he held a meeting to discuss the security situation in KP and the steps being taken to maintain peace in Kurram district.

Interior Minister Naqvi assured the chief minister of full cooperation in ensuring peace, saying that enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be fully supported.

Naqvi also highlighted the need for consultation with all stakeholders to ensure sustainable peace in Kurram. Both Naqvi and Gandapur paid tribute to the law enforcement agencies' martyrs in the fight against terrorism, calling them a source of pride.

"Martyrs are our pride, and we salute their timeless sacrifices," Naqvi said. Chief Minister Gandapur added: "The sacrifices of our martyrs are unforgettable. Together, we will confront the monster of terrorism."