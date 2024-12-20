Amy Adams, Demi Moore on not using ‘good girls’ term for daughters

Amy Adams, Demi Moore reflect on parenting strategy for raising daighters

Amy Adams, Demi Moore have recently addressed their parenting strategy for raising their daughters.

In a joint conversation with Variety, the Enchanted star told Demi that she gave importance to gender-neutral language while praising her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo.

"You've raised daughters, and I've had to really work on being like, ‘Oh my gosh, you're such a good... No, don't say it. You're such a good person, and I'm really proud of you.' Instead of,” said Amy.

To which, Demi, who shares three daughters with ex Bruce Willis, added, “You're a good girl.”

However, Amy continued, “There was something about that I recognised I was paralyzed by for parts of my life.”

“I remember watching you and thinking, “That’s what it is to be a woman,” stated the Nightbitch actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi also discussed the societal pressure on women to hide their anger.

“Women in general, there is a sense of it not being OK to be angry,” said The Substance actress.

Demi added, “Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, ‘Oh, that’s not attractive.’”

Earlier in December, Amy appeared on Drew Barrymore Show where she revealed that she changed after becoming a mother to her daughter.

“I think my awareness of how much I changed just took time because I was trying so hard to please others and trying so hard to just do everything,” explained the 50-year-old.

Amy confessed she “just exhausted” herself while doing everything to everybody all the time.

“I realised I need a little bit more support than I thought I did. Because I, like I said, I changed,” she added.