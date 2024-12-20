Amy Adams, Demi Moore on not using ‘good girls’ term for daughters

Amy Adams, Demi Moore have recently addressed their parenting strategy for raising their daughters.
In a joint conversation with Variety, the Enchanted star told Demi that she gave importance to gender-neutral language while praising her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Darren Le Gallo.
"You've raised daughters, and I've had to really work on being like, ‘Oh my gosh, you're such a good... No, don't say it. You're such a good person, and I'm really proud of you.' Instead of,” said Amy.
To which, Demi, who shares three daughters with ex Bruce Willis, added, “You're a good girl.”
However, Amy continued, “There was something about that I recognised I was paralyzed by for parts of my life.”
“I remember watching you and thinking, “That’s what it is to be a woman,” stated the Nightbitch actress.
Elsewhere in the interview, Demi also discussed the societal pressure on women to hide their anger.
“Women in general, there is a sense of it not being OK to be angry,” said The Substance actress.
Demi added, “Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, ‘Oh, that’s not attractive.’”
Earlier in December, Amy appeared on Drew Barrymore Show where she revealed that she changed after becoming a mother to her daughter.
“I think my awareness of how much I changed just took time because I was trying so hard to please others and trying so hard to just do everything,” explained the 50-year-old.
Amy confessed she “just exhausted” herself while doing everything to everybody all the time.
“I realised I need a little bit more support than I thought I did. Because I, like I said, I changed,” she added.
