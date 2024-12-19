Cynthia Erivo embraces unapologetic self

Cynthia Erivo, British actress and singer who recently appeared in hit musical romance, recently made a bold confession as she claimed that she is no longer worried about fitting into the society's mold.

The 37-year-old star talked about how she stopped trying to push her boundaries against all the odds as she is now just embracing her true and unapologetic self.

During her recent interview with Britain's ELLE magazine, Cynthia shared: "In my very early twenties, I was trying to fit in."

"But I remember, early on, walking into an audition, and seeing people going in as the character, and not as themselves. Because they wanted to be seen as the character," she added.

The Wicked star went on explaining the importance of accepting who you really are and how you walk into the room.

She continued, "But I believe that, if you walk in as yourself, just wholly you, you give anyone who’s watching a chance to see you transform; to become a character, right in front of them, with no need for a costume. That’s the magic!"

Cynthia, who was recently starred in musical fiction Wicked alongside Ariana Grande, is now trying to hold back or alter her image just to please others in the industry as she has finally refused to change for anyone.