Danny Masterson appeals rape conviction, cites unfair trial

Danny Masterson's rights to a fair trial were grossly 'violated,' claims his lawyer

Danny Masterson might already be behind bars, but he’s not letting his case rest.

The former That ‘70s Show star has officially filed an appeal against his September 2023 rape conviction, which resulted in a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

His attorney, Cliff Gardner, shared a 246-page appeal on Wednesday via Page Six, alleging that Masterson’s “rights to confrontation and a fair trial” were grossly “violated.”

In the appeal, Gardner pointed to two “fundamental flaws” in the case. For starters, he argued that “erroneous judicial rulings” had unfairly shaped the jury’s perspective on the evidence. Additionally, he claimed there was “a stunning amount of exculpatory evidence” that was never presented in court.

Gardner also announced plans to file a Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus to address further issues with the trial process.

Masterson, 48, was convicted in May 2023 of raping two women in 2003, following a retrial after the original jury deadlocked on all counts. He was found guilty on two of three charges, with the third resulting in a mistrial. Masterson had maintained his innocence since his 2020 arrest and pleaded not guilty in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Masterson’s personal life has also seen significant changes. His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce shortly after his sentencing. Despite their separation, Phillips and their 10-year-old daughter, Fianna, visited him at California’s Men’s Colony earlier this year.