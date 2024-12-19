Angelina Jolie’s vulnerability exposed while working with kids

Angelina Jolie, who is best known for legendary roles on the screen, recently gave a sneak peak into her overwhelmed experience working with children on the set of Maria.

The 49-year-old star spilled the beans on how her older sons, Maddox and Pax, witnessed the immense she's been through while working on new musical drama.

Angelina's kids earlier stepped into the production game as they helped her mother during behind the scenes as assistants in Maria, which entertained the Netflix audience on December 11.

The Maleficent star explained the 'lots of pain' the characters hold, which she later brought to the life.

During her interview with BBC, Angelina shed lights on her experience during the movie and said, "They have of course seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn't experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child."

The actress further talked about how her children made the journey easier for her whenever it was needed by embracing their mother at her lowest or bringing her a 'cup of tea.'

However, Angelina Jolie's recent delightful confession comes right after she talked about her feelings as she has been spending days 'lonely' and 'in a strange place' following her legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.