Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's holiday plans unveiled

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparks engagement rumours

Taylor Swift, who never misses out any chance to spend time with her Beau Travis Kelce, has planned something exciting for the upcoming festivities.

The 35-year-old has decided to spend the holidays with her lover Travis in Kansas city.

As per the reports, the star is thrilled to celebrated the forthcoming holidays with her partner as Kelce gears up for the Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a potential third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

An insider revealed that, the Cruel Summer singer will be going to Kansas City and will stay there for a few weeks with Travis and show him love and support.

"She wants to witness another potential championship season for the Chiefs,” the source shared with The U.S. Sun.

The source went on explaining that the pop icon's decision will allow the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to relish much-needed time together.

Earlier, an insider shared that Christmas will be a special holiday for both of them, saying: "Travis loves to surprise Taylor with unique gifts, and they're both excited to spend the season together."

In another update, Taylor Swift sparked engagement speculations with Travis Kelce, following the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour.