Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's big secret exposed to Americans: 'Resentful'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who remained in headlines for rumours about their marriage throughout 2024, have returned to the spotlight with their latest show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series Polo, which failed to produce desired results, has also irked Americans.

A magazine, which once favoured by Meghan, also published a review about the couple's strategy, claiming: 'Harry and Meghan's projects can't stop flopping'.

Writer Danielle Cohen, as per The Cut, slammed the couple's new project, adding it "seems like this one is bound for the same fate as Markle's beleaguered jam company."

She even revealed the fact about Harry and Meghan's next move, writing: "The negative response to the couple's recent projects has raised questions about their future plans and roles."

Meanwhile, Maureen Callohan pointed out in the Daily Mail: "America has moved into a new phase of this relationship. We no longer even rubberneck with these two. We have become utterly uninterested. And that's the death knell for Brand Sussex," reports The Mirror.

Taking a swipe at the couple's recent Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare', she said: "Was it fun to hate-watch their first Netflix series, Meghan mocking her curtsy to the Queen, Harry looking on mortified, both of them bitching endlessly? Of course! Was dissecting 'Spare', with its humiliating revelations about Harry's frozen."

However, she claimed that the US has lost interest, saying: "However, just as the opposite of love isn't hate, but indifference, America has grown bored."

She continued: "We've heard and seen it all. We've become that guest at the party cornered by the griping dullard that nobody wants to talk to, looking haplessly about for a more sparkling conversationalist. Or at least a top-up on the Champagne."

US Royal commentator Lee Cohen also weighed in on the couple's dwindling popularity in the States, saying that while they once "epitomised a modern fairy-tale", America's love affair with them has "significantly cooled".