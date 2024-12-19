Fire blazes again at multi-storey building on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road

Smoke billows out of the first floor of Rimpa Plaza, located on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on December 19, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: A fire erupted in a multi-storey building located on MA Jinnah Road on Thursday in Karachi, marking the second fire incident in the same building in over two weeks.

The blaze orginated from a flat on the first floor of Rimpa Plaza which also accommodates various business offices, according to sources from the fire brigade.

Emergency services quickly dispatched snorkels and multiple fire brigade vehicles to the scene, successfully bringing the fire under control with the assistance of a fire tender.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The latest incident follows a previous fire on December 3, which also began on the first floor before spreading to higher levels of the building. During that event, occupants were evacuated safely.

Before that, Rimpa Plaza witnessed another fire incident in May of last year, on the seventh floor of the building, reportedly in a spare parts warehouse.

The fire was brought under control with the help of a snorkel, and no casualties were reported. However, the incident raised concerns about fire safety measures in the building.

Earlier this month, after the blaze that broke out at Rimpa Plaza on December 3, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had urged the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and relevant authorities to inspect high-rise buildings to prevent similar incidents in the future.