Timothee Chalamet receives warm welcome by fans following ‘ACU’ screening

Timothee Chalamet poses with fans outside 'A Complete Unknown' screening

Timothee Chalamet was swept up by a large crowd of fans awaiting his arrival as he exited the screening event of his film A Complete Unknown.

The 28-year-old actor was pleasantly overwhelmed by the fans gathered outside and patiently took the time to talk to all of them.

The Dune star accepted fans’ requests for photographs and autographs, as seen in fan-posted snaps on social media, and interacted with them.

Chalamet sported a black trench coat and a striped shirt under it as he posed next to his admirers.

This comes after the Golden Globe nominated star received the prestigious Visionary Tribute honour at the 2024 Gotham Awards.

Chalamet was recognized for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, and shared his honour with the film’s director and co-writer, James Mangold.

In his acceptance speech, Chalamet reflected on the importance of the project and expressed gratitude to those who contributed to his journey.

“I promised myself I’d keep it short and sweet because Bob Dylan was a man of few words,” he began.

“Getting to study and immerse myself in the world of Bob Dylan has been the greatest education a young artist could receive,” he said.

He also described the film as a potential introduction to Dylan for new audiences, calling him “one of the great poets and chroniclers of our times.”