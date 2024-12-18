Kendall Jenner gets security scare at L.A. residence

Kendall Jenner received an unwanted visitor at L.A home

Kendall Jenner got a critical security situation as a strange man showed up at her house, claiming to be a visitor.

The 29-year-old model was not present at her home when an unknown visitor appeared at her front door and claimed that he had been invited by Kendall.

As per a TMZ report, the supermodel’s security team reached out to the Kardashians star in order to get confirmation but she was not expecting any visitors.

The man, however, claimed that he had been in correspondence with the reality star through social media.

The outlet’s report on Tuesday detailed that sources later confirmed that the unknown man was catfished by someone pretending to be Kendall.

The visitor first refused to leave, but when the security guards called the police, he left on his own.

This comes after a recent stalking incident experienced by Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker.

Earlier in October, the couple requested for more local police patrols around their marital home in Los Angeles due to multiple trespassers attempting to break in.