Diddy’s drug mule gets released amid white party scandal

Diddy is currently behind the bars in New York Detention centre

Diddy appears to be the sole bearer of charges in his lawsuit as his alleged drug mule is now released.

According to a new report, the felony drug charges against Diddy’s alleged drug smuggler, Brendan Paul, have all been dropped by Florida prosecutors.

The legal charges were dropped on Tuesday, December 17th, as per a TMZ report, after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Federal sources also informed the outlet that Paul did not attempt to achieve a settlement with prosecutors in the Bad Boy Records’ founder’s case.

This comes after Paul, a basketball player at Syracuse, was arrested in March when he worked as the rapper’s primary assistant.

The 25-year-old was searched at the airport and arrested when authorities discovered cocaine and marijuana candy.

At the time, his attorney stated, “We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion.”

It was believed that Paul’s testimony could be used against the disgraced music mogul but that seems to not have happened, as all charges against him have been dropped.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s third bail appeal has recently been denied and he will likely await his trial at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.