Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face mounting challenges amid shifting fortunes

Prince Harry and Meghan have experienced a challenging year, marked by rumours about their marriage, harsh criticism of their latest Netflix series, and allegations of mistreating staff.



The couple's fortunes have noticeably shifted since their move to the United States. While they were initially greeted with enthusiasm, public sentiment appears to have soured over the past year.



According to a royal commentator, this shift may have connections to Harry’s relationship with his family.

The Daily Mail's Amanda Platell has suggested that King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer ordeals "firmly put an end to Harry and Meghan making money through their spiteful tirades against them".

As she beleived how could Meghan keep making money by speaking badly about King Charles and future Queen Catherine, especially now that they are unwell? As People worldwide admire how both the King and Princess have openly shared their health struggles and continued with their duties despite their illnesses.

"Yet without income from projects like that Oprah interview, their tell-all Netflix documentary series and Harry's book Spare, the couple have been woefully exposed. "

Since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, the Sussexes have voiced several criticisms of the monarchy.