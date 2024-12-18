Prince William leaves fans in shock with upsetting Christmas confession

Prince William, who's all set to celebrate merry Christmas at the Sandringham with his wife Princess Kate and their three children, has made a surprising confession during a recent outing.

The Prince of Wales spent fun-filled moments with soldiers all wearing Christmas jumpers as they sit around a table the future king's during visit to Bulford.

William stunned all with his surprising Christmas admission that might be hurting his and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The royal found himself amidst a sea of festive jumpers as he handed out Christmas presents to military families as Colonel-in-Chief of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire.

Asked why he was not wearing a festive jumper of his own, William pointed to himself and made a shocking admission: "Some people don't own one!"

When asked why, the father-of-three then pointed across the room at his new equerry, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds, and said jokingly: "I didn't know. You see that guy in the jacket, it's his fault and I will be having a word!"

The King's eldest son also revealed his own Christmas plans, saying that he would be spending the day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but "normally spread out", and said he hoped for a long walk that included all the dogs.

"Am I ready for Christmas?" he then admitted with a laugh. "No! No way am I ready."