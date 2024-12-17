Civil disobedience movement 'put on hold as Imran worried about country'

PTI founder Imran Khan speaks to media during a court hearing in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Paying heed to the requests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, jailed party founder Imran Khan has postponed the civil disobedience movement announced following the party's "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad for a "few days".

"He [Imran] is worried about the country [...] he will wait for a few more days," his sister Aleema Khan said while speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Imran — in a post on X — had warned the government of launching a "civil disobedience" movement if his demands — judicial inquiry of the May 9, 2023, riots and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters and release of its "political prisoners" — are not met.

The ousted prime minister also constituted a five-member negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

Earlier this week, the reports of the former ruling party and the government's agreement to use the parliamentary forum for negotiation emerged following a meeting between PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

However, Qaiser dismissed these reports saying that he visited Sadiq's residence for condolences. "No discussion regarding negotiations took place with the [NA] speaker," he added. Similarly, the government has also said that no talks with the PTI have been initiated.

Aleema, while talking to media today, said that Imran had demanded the government to fulfil his two demands, adding that the negotiation committee has also been tasked to hold dialogue with the incumbent government on the same two points.

"Imran warned that if these demands are not met, he will announce launching the civil disobedience movement," she added.

Meanwhile, PTI founder’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry also confirmed the development, saying that Imran had also put forward seven points, which according to him "justify the call for civil disobedience".

In response to a question, he said that the government was spreading confusion as it did not want to hold talks. Furthermore, he said, whoever in the opposition wants to meet the jailed PTI founder, will be welcomed.

However, he said, that the government might not allow the opposition leaders to meet Imran in prison.