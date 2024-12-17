SZA announces release date for new deluxe album 'Lana'

The album features a cameo by Ben Stiller

SZA fans, the wait is finally over.

The Grammy-winning singer confirmed the release of Lana, the deluxe edition of her record-breaking sophomore album SOS, released in 2022.

The long-anticipated project is set to drop on Friday, December 20, as announced in a playful teaser featuring none other than Ben Stiller.

In the video shared Monday, December 16, Stiller hilariously lip-syncs to SZA’s presumed new track, Drive, while navigating a rainy night.

SZA has been teasing Lana for over two years, describing it as “a whole other album” with outtakes and fresh material.

Speaking to British Vogue recently, the Kill Bill hitmaker reflected on how her music has evolved. “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place... Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get," she shared.

The original SOS made waves when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, amassing 318,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It broke streaming records for R&B albums by women and spent 10 weeks atop the charts — a feat not seen since Mariah Carey’s debut album in 1991.

The release comes ahead of SZA's 2025 stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar. The duo’s Grand National Tour kicks off in Minnesota on April 19, making stops across North America before wrapping up in June.