Victoria Beckham makes rare comments about plastic surgery controversy

Victoria Beckham finally reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her plastic surgery.

The mother-of-four recently appeared on the talk show Today With Hoda & Jenna, where she addressed rumours about her facelift procedures while promoting her latest makeup product from her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Victoria stated, "There’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose."

"I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never," the former Spice Girls singer added.

According to Hello magazine, despite being open about her beauty routine, Victoria has had to confront speculations of plastic surgery multiple times over the years.

In December 2022, the British fashion designer mentioned, "People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. I’ve never had a nose job. I’ve always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick."

Previously, in a heartfelt letter to her younger self for British Vogue in 2017, Victoria reflected on her decision to get breast implants and the insecurities that led to that choice.

However, despite the speculations, Victoria has consistently denied undergoing cosmetic surgeries.