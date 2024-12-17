Vehicles navigate through dense smog in Lahore on November 15, 2024. —APP

In spite of ongoing attempts by the provincial authorities to cut smog levels in the cities, Lahore's air quality index (AQI) has once again risen above the 300 mark, which is deemed "hazardous" for human health.

According to the Swiss air quality monitor's graph, the metropolis was last seen to be in the "hazardous" category on November 28, hence the fresh increase in the AQI rating happened for the first time in almost three weeks.

A history of Lahore's AQI levels over weeks represented in a graph. — IQAir

As per IQAir, Lahore ranked second in the world rankings of most polluted cities in terms of air quality on Tuesday, with an AQI value of 532, while Indian capital New Delhi topped the list with a whopping AQI value of 800 around 10:34am.

— IQAir

Lahore has mostly been shrouded in thick smog since beginning of the winter season with registering extremely high levels toxins in the atmosphere for weeks.

However, drastic measures by the government including partial lockdown apparently gave the city a brief respite before its air quality rebounded to toxin level today.

The city, home to its 14 million residents, has been facing the brunt of the worsening smog crisis that continues to engulf the province prompting authorities to take extraordinary measures to fight off smog.

The crisis hits the most populous province of the country every winter, but air pollution has worsened in the recent years, as a result of cold air trapping dust, low-grade diesel fumes and smoke from illegal stubble burning on fields.

The authorities have blamed the intensifying pollution crisis in Punjab on neighbouring India, where the capital city New Delhi remains on top of the list among worst air qualities.

As cold weather sets in in Karachi as well, the metropolis' air quality also deteriorates. Today, the port city held the fifth spot in the IQAir's list, with an AQI value of 200, a level considered "unhealthy" for humans.