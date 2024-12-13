Nick Jonas reflects on Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes nominations

Nick Jonas has recently lauded Disney alum Selena Gomez for receiving two 2025 Golden Globes nominations
While speaking to Variety at the Red Sea Film Festival on December 12, Nick, who dated Selena when they were teenagers, said that it’s a “tremendous thing” for Selena to be nominated for her roles in Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building.
Reflecting on Disney’s legacy, the singer stated, “I think that’s a real testament to Disney’s ability to find and foster talent and understand what makes someone unique while finding a way to make it work within their ecosystem.”
Nick credited much of his and other stars like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena success to the experience they gained while working on the Disney Channel.
“I absolutely look back at [Disney] as a creative school,” continued the 32-year-old.
Nick mentioned, “It was also school, to be honest. I was between the ages of 14 and 18, which is my high school years.”
“That graduating class of Miley, Selena and Demi, it was all of us coming up together and you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we’ve all been able to have,” added the musician.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift decide to get engaged after Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's surprise? fans react
Ray Romano explains why he’s hesitant to revive the popular CBS sitcom in America
Zayn Malik moves his fans to tears with a special tribute after concluding Stairway to the Sky tour UK shows
Sean Diddy Combs finds major breakthrough in jail
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eventual succession are gradually taking shape
King Charles holds crucial meeting as Prince William begins preparation for future role as monarch