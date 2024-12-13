Nick Jonas reflects on Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes nominations

Nick Jonas applauds Selena Gomez over double Golden Globes nominations

Nick Jonas has recently lauded Disney alum Selena Gomez for receiving two 2025 Golden Globes nominations

While speaking to Variety at the Red Sea Film Festival on December 12, Nick, who dated Selena when they were teenagers, said that it’s a “tremendous thing” for Selena to be nominated for her roles in Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building.

Reflecting on Disney’s legacy, the singer stated, “I think that’s a real testament to Disney’s ability to find and foster talent and understand what makes someone unique while finding a way to make it work within their ecosystem.”

Nick credited much of his and other stars like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena success to the experience they gained while working on the Disney Channel.

“I absolutely look back at [Disney] as a creative school,” continued the 32-year-old.

Nick mentioned, “It was also school, to be honest. I was between the ages of 14 and 18, which is my high school years.”

“That graduating class of Miley, Selena and Demi, it was all of us coming up together and you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we’ve all been able to have,” added the musician.