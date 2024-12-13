Princess Eugenie explores artistic journey in ITV’s documentary

Princess Eugenie celebrates Art and Heritage in ITV’s National Gallery documentary

Princess Eugenie is taking on a new role in an upcoming ITV1 documentary, My National Gallery, which celebrates the National Gallery's 200th anniversary.

Set to premiere on December 30, the programme marks two centuries since the gallery first opened its doors in 1824 and features contributions from prominent figures like Claudia Winkleman and Michael Palin.

The 34-year-old princess, who has a deep passion for art, reflects on her personal connection to the gallery.

Speaking in the documentary, Eugenie shares memories of her school days, where art played a central role, and fondly recalls sketching at the National Gallery during visits.

Her artistic pursuits continued through her academic journey, culminating in a 2:1 degree in English Literature and History of Art from Newcastle University in 2012. Since 2017, she has been a director at the esteemed London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

In promotional images for the documentary, Eugenie is captured wearing a chic teal coat and a silver pendant, standing beside a significant piece of artwork.

She highlights Antonio de Correggio's The Madonna of the Basket as a particularly meaningful work, describing how it resonates with her artistic interests and connection to the gallery.



Through My National Gallery, Princess Eugenie joins other royals, including Prince William and Queen Camilla, in celebrating the cultural significance of this iconic institution while sharing her personal journey with art.

"I'm Eugenie and I work at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary gallery in London," she explains in a social media post promoting the documentary.

"I've chosen Correggio Madonna of the Basket and it's from 1524."

The princess reflects on the artwork's historical journey to its current home at the National Gallery.

"Who knows its journey its been on, how it got to us, but it's here and we're able to admire it," she said.